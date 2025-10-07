Hurricane Priscilla grows in Pacific as Tropical Storm Jerry forms in east

Send this page to someone via email

Hurricane Priscilla neared Category 3 status on Tuesday in the Pacific as a new tropical storm formed and then strengthened in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Just off the west coast of Mexico, Priscilla was spinning with maximum sustained winds around 110 mph (175 kph) and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). It was centered Tuesday afternoon about 330 miles (525 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and about 215 miles (345 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, outer bands of the hurricane were already extending across the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday with maximum sustained winds rising to 50 mph (85 kph) by the afternoon. It was centered about 1,190 miles (1,920 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while traveling to the west at 23 mph (37 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in another day or two. Swells from Jerry were expected Thursday to reach the Leeward Islands with the core of the storm moving near or north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin and Sint Maarten.

In the Pacific, a tropical storm watch was in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro due to Hurricane Priscilla.

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Priscilla was forecast to weaken starting Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, forecasters said.

Further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 780 miles (1,260 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 45 mph (75 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 8 mph (11 kph).