Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Sports

Blue Jays go with righty-heavy lineup for Game 3

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 4:58 pm
1 min read
BRONX – Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is back in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the New York Yankees.

Santander had a single in three at-bats in Toronto’s 10-1 victory in Game 1 on Saturday. He didn’t play in Sunday’s 13-7 Game 2 win at Rogers Centre.

The switch-hitter will start in right field and bat seventh in a righty-heavy starting lineup against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon. Outfielder Myles Straw, who was 0 for 3 in Game 2, is available off the bench.

Centre-fielder Daulton Varsho (batting fifth) and shortstop Andres Gimenez (batting ninth) are the only left-handed bats in Toronto’s batting order.

The Blue Jays will send right-hander Shane Bieber to the mound.

If Game 4 is necessary, it will be played Wednesday night in New York. If the series goes the distance, Game 5 will be played Friday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

