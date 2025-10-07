Blue Jays go with righty-heavy lineup for Game 3

See more sharing options

BRONX – Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is back in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the New York Yankees.

Santander had a single in three at-bats in Toronto’s 10-1 victory in Game 1 on Saturday. He didn’t play in Sunday’s 13-7 Game 2 win at Rogers Centre.

The switch-hitter will start in right field and bat seventh in a righty-heavy starting lineup against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon. Outfielder Myles Straw, who was 0 for 3 in Game 2, is available off the bench.

Centre-fielder Daulton Varsho (batting fifth) and shortstop Andres Gimenez (batting ninth) are the only left-handed bats in Toronto’s batting order.

The Blue Jays will send right-hander Shane Bieber to the mound.

If Game 4 is necessary, it will be played Wednesday night in New York. If the series goes the distance, Game 5 will be played Friday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.