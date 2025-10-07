Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford says ‘Buy Ontario’ legislation coming when legislature returns

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 4:09 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat, speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 15. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat, speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will table legislation this month to codify the requirements for provincial and municipal governments to buy local products amid the ongoing trade war with the United States.

The premier told reporters on Tuesday his government was planning to legislate a ‘Buy Ontario’ approach in the coming weeks, suggesting it would likely come with caveats.

“We will be putting legislation in in October that we are requiring municipalities and the provincial government (to buy local),” Ford explained, highlighting a push to prioritize Ontario bidders for public contracts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When possible, I always say when possible, certain widges can’t be made, but when possible, let’s buy Ontario-made vehicles throughout the municipalities, no matter if it’s fire trucks or personal vehicles, we need to buy them off Ontario-made companies.”

The current system encourages publicly-funded organizations like colleges or hospitals to prioritize local bidders — but has a number of ways other firms, including those from the U.S., can still be awarded a contract.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ford suggested his planned legislation will tighten the rules so it is harder to choose the non-local option.

“Anything that’s made here — when possible,” he said.

The move is the latest push by the Ford government to onshore its own spending power, as the Canadian-U.S. tariff battle drags on and employment numbers falter.

Ontario passed legislation to reduce interprovincial trade barriers and create a day to promote buying local Ontario and Canadian products.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices