Ford says ‘Buy Ontario’ legislation coming when legislature returns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will table legislation this month to codify the requirements for provincial and municipal governments to buy local products amid the ongoing trade war with the United States.

The premier told reporters on Tuesday his government was planning to legislate a ‘Buy Ontario’ approach in the coming weeks, suggesting it would likely come with caveats.

“We will be putting legislation in in October that we are requiring municipalities and the provincial government (to buy local),” Ford explained, highlighting a push to prioritize Ontario bidders for public contracts.

“When possible, I always say when possible, certain widges can’t be made, but when possible, let’s buy Ontario-made vehicles throughout the municipalities, no matter if it’s fire trucks or personal vehicles, we need to buy them off Ontario-made companies.”

The current system encourages publicly-funded organizations like colleges or hospitals to prioritize local bidders — but has a number of ways other firms, including those from the U.S., can still be awarded a contract.

Ford suggested his planned legislation will tighten the rules so it is harder to choose the non-local option.

“Anything that’s made here — when possible,” he said.

The move is the latest push by the Ford government to onshore its own spending power, as the Canadian-U.S. tariff battle drags on and employment numbers falter.

Ontario passed legislation to reduce interprovincial trade barriers and create a day to promote buying local Ontario and Canadian products.