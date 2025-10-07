Menu

Canada

Quebec couple fight to keep home expropriated for Lac-Mégantic rail bypass

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Relocation of Lac-Megantic rail bypass cuts through private properties'
Relocation of Lac-Megantic rail bypass cuts through private properties
RELATED: Relocation of Lac-Megantic rail bypass cuts through private properties – May 11, 2018
A couple from Lac-Mégantic, Que., have appeared in court in a bid to stay in their family home that was expropriated by the federal government for the construction of a rail bypass.

Ottawa expropriated Raymond Savoie and Rita Boulanger’s home in 2023 to divert trains from the community’s downtown after an oil-laden train derailed and killed 47 people in 2013.

The federal and provincial governments in 2018 committed to joint funding for the 12.5-kilometre rail bypass.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces Lac-Megantic rail bypass nearly 5 years after deadly train accident'
Trudeau announces Lac-Megantic rail bypass nearly 5 years after deadly train accident
But some citizens oppose the project because of concerns about the route, cost and potential damage to the town’s water supply.



The couple argue it’s premature to ask them to vacate the home since the Canadian Transportation Agency has not yet given the go-ahead to begin construction.

The federal transportation minister announced last month that the long-delayed application for the project had been submitted to the agency, but the couple’s lawyer says there are several steps to go before construction can start.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

