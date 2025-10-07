Concordia University closes downtown campus ahead of Oct. 7 protests

Send this page to someone via email

Concordia University has closed all in-person classes at its downtown Montreal campus ahead of protests on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

University president Graham Carr says the threat of “extreme disruption” is too high to operate normally, with hundreds of protesters expected at the campus this afternoon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Thousands of Montreal students voted to go on a two-day strike as part of a week of action in support of the Palestinian people.

Carr says two people were arrested Monday after the disruption of a class and midterm exam, and one was allegedly in possession of a metal bar and several incendiary devices.

He says this is the first time the university has had to take such measures since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned in Montreal today, including at the university campus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.