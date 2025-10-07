Menu

Weather

Steamy weather across Atlantic Canada leads to record-setting temperatures

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 10:52 am
Ongoing drought in Maritimes heavily impacting farmers
Ongoing drought conditions are wreaking havoc on farming industries in the Maritimes. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, it’s also affecting fish that spawn in the St. John River.  
Hot air carried from the United States on the jet stream helped set new, unofficial temperature records in more than two dozen communities across Atlantic Canada on Monday.

Environment Canada says the highest temperature in the region was recorded in the Kouchibouguac area of eastern New Brunswick, where it reached 31.1 C.

Records in New Brunswick were also set in Bathurst, Charlo, Doaktown, Edmundston, Fredericton, Fundy National Park, Grand Manan, Miramichi, Miscou Island, Moncton, St. Stephen and Woodstock.

In Nova Scotia, the temperature reached 30.3 C in Kentville and 29.4 C at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Nova Scotia records were also set in Tracadie, Greenwood, Port Hawkesbury, Debert, Kejimkujik National Park and Shearwater, just east of Halifax.

In Prince Edward Island, records fell in Charlottetown, St. Peters and Summerside.

In Labrador, record highs were reached in Churchill Falls, Hopedale, Wabush and remote Nain, where the temperature reached 24 C.

Global News Morning Forecast: October 7

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

