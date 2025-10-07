Menu

Crime

‘Swatting’ calls to Nova Scotia home have RCMP warning of danger of fake reports

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend
RCMP in Nova Scotia are warning about the legal consequences and real-life risks of “swatting” calls, after first responders were called to the same home twice in one day for fake emergencies.

Kings District RCMP say they were first called just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 to a residence in Cambridge, N.S., for a report of gunshots.

According to a release, officers determined “the call was false.”

About an hour later, fire crews were called to the same address for a report of an illegal burn.

“Officers attended with firefighters and quickly determined this to also be a false report,” RCMP said.

“False reports of emergencies are often referred to as ‘swatting.’ These types of calls are not pranks; they are criminal acts with potential legal consequences that tie up resources and can create risk in the community.”

The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

