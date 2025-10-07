‘Big and beautiful’: 39-year-old river hippo euthanized at Toronto Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo said it made the difficult decision to euthanize their “big and beautiful” geriatric 39-year-old river hippo named Petal because of health issues that would be “incredibly difficult” to manage with “no guarantee of recovery.”

The zoo made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

“For nearly four decades, Petal brought joy, wonder, and inspiration to millions of Toronto Zoo guests,” the zoo said. “With her larger-than-life personality and close bond with her sister Perky, she became an unforgettable presence in the Zoo’s Africa Savanna.”

The Toronto Zoo said Petal had undergone a dental procedure to remove a tusk in May, and had been doing well. However, the wildlife team — alongside an external veterinary dentist — determined there were multiple significant issues that would be “very difficult to treat, especially in an older hippo.”

While Petal had successfully been operated on twice for a molar extraction and a tusk over the last 15 months, the zoo said the latest issues that were found would have required months of treatment with “no assured, predictable, positive outcome.”

The zoo said after the examination was completed, they decided euthanasia “was the right course of medical treatment to manage her well-being.”

Petal was euthanized while still under general anesthesia from the examination.

“When an animal is experiencing serious health problems, pain, or suffering, and there are no signs of recovery or meaningful quality of life ahead, euthanasia is considered a treatment option,” the zoo said. “It allows us to prevent ongoing discomfort and ensure that the animal’s final moments are peaceful and dignified, reflecting the deep care and respect we have for them.”

River hippos can typically live as long as 35 to 50 years in the wild, and some can live longer in captivity.

According to the Toronto Zoo’s website, the river hippopotamus is the third heaviest land mammal, after the elephant and white rhino. The females can weigh around 2,800 to 3,200 pounds.

Petal was taken to the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph for a full post-mortem examination. The zoo said this is for further education and a learning opportunity for vet students.

“While we will miss her deeply, Petal’s legacy lives on in every person she inspired to care about river hippos and all the species who share our planet,” the Toronto Zoo said.

Zoo-goers can still visit Petal’s sister Perky at the zoo.