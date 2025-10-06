New York newspapers blister scuffling Yankees

Send this page to someone via email

BRONX – New York newspaper headline writers had a field day in Monday’s editions after the scuffling Yankees gave up 23 runs over two American League Division Series losses to the Blue Jays in Toronto last weekend.

“D’Oh Canada” was splashed in big block letters across the New York Post’s sports page while “North Scar” was the headline on the game story.

Newsday went with “Canadian Clubbed” and the Daily News used “Bummer, Eh!” on its sports page.

The Yankees lead all big-league teams with 27 World Series titles, but the last crown was back in 2009. New York won the American League pennant last year but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a city with such a rich baseball history, expectations are always high.

“They’re used to winning,” said longtime baseball writer Ronald Blum of The Associated Press. “(Some) 40 years of (late owner) George Steinbrenner browbeating ‘Winning or bust’ has taken a hold in the fanbase. So anything other than a World Series title is considered a failure.

“Last year, going to the World Series and falling apart in Game 5 is considered a stain on the franchise’s history by most of the fanbase.”

New York will be eliminated with a loss in Game 3 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. If Game 4 is necessary, it would be played Wednesday in the Bronx.

If the Yankees manage to pull even, a decisive Game 5 would be played Friday in Toronto.

“There’s a lot of buzz (here), but there was a lot of buzz in Toronto,” said New York Post columnist Jon Heyman. “I was very impressed, the fans were really, really into it. It was really a great atmosphere I thought there.”

The Blue Jays won the Fall Classic in 1992 and ’93. Toronto’s last playoff series win came in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.