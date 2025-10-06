Advance voting underway for the 2025 Calgary municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Advance voting is now underway for the election of a new mayor, council and public and separate school board trustees in Calgary.

The polls officially opened Monday morning and will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 11.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any of the 42 advance voting stations in the city.

Voters can use Elections Calgary’s “Where Do I Vote” tool or the voter guide to find the nearest location and must have with them one of the acceptable forms of identification.

Elections Calgary says advance voting opportunities will also be available at hospitals, shelters, post-secondary institutions, care facilities, CNIB office, Deaf and Hear Alberta office, and YW Calgary, as well as voting stations outside of Calgary for the separate trustee election.

The vote bus will also be travelling to 11 different locations during advance voting and anyone can cast their ballot on the bus, regardless of what war they are registered in.

Official election day will be on Oct. 20, 2025.

All the votes cast during advance voting, as well as special mail-in ballots, will be counted by hand at the official counting office at 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Because of the number of expected votes and new provincial legislation that requires ballots to be tallied by hand, counting is scheduled to take two days, with the official election results expected to be made available at 12 noon on Oct. 24.

More information on the 2025 municipal election, including a list of all candidates, can be found on the Elections Calgary website.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Global Calgary will also be livestreaming on TV and online a mayoral candidates forum, hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.