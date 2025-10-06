Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek man wanted in Selkirk hatchet robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Jorden Walker is wanted in connection with an armed robbery, RCMP say.
Jorden Walker is wanted in connection with an armed robbery, RCMP say. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they’re on the lookout for a man accused of robbing two fishermen with a hatchet near the banks of the Red River in East Selkirk.

Officers were called to the scene early on the morning of Sept. 30, where they found the two victims — who weren’t injured in the incident — who told them their vehicle had been stolen by a hatchet-wielding man.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jorden Walker, 34, who faces charges of armed robbery, uttering death threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

According to RCMP, the suspect in victims didn’t know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to call 911 or call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

