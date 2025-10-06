Manitoba RCMP seek man wanted in Selkirk hatchet robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re on the lookout for a man accused of robbing two fishermen with a hatchet near the banks of the Red River in East Selkirk.

Officers were called to the scene early on the morning of Sept. 30, where they found the two victims — who weren’t injured in the incident — who told them their vehicle had been stolen by a hatchet-wielding man.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jorden Walker, 34, who faces charges of armed robbery, uttering death threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

According to RCMP, the suspect in victims didn’t know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to call 911 or call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

