Canada

Airport warns about catfishing as people arrive to meet loved ones who don’t exist

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2025 12:58 pm
Protecting Your Heart and Wallet
Romance scams are becoming more sophisticated with the rise of AI, making people more vulnerable, especially around Valentine’s Day. Larry Zelvin from BMO’s Financial Crimes Unit joins Miranda Anthistle to explain how these scams work and how to stay safe – Feb 12, 2025
The chief executive of an airport in central Newfoundland says staff have noticed an increase in people who appear to have been victims of a manipulative scheme known as catfishing.

Reg Wright with the Gander International Airport says more people have been arriving at the facility to meet someone they’ve been speaking with online, only to find the person doesn’t exist.

He says there were six such people at the airport in the last month.

Catfishing involves using a fake online persona to deceive someone, often to extract money from them.

Wright says the situation is crushing for staff and victims, and he is urging people to be aware if their family members — especially older people — seem to be involved with someone online.

He says he believes Gander is a microcosm reflecting a trend worsening across the country.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

