Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba unveils plan to get province to net zero by 2050

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says it wants to get the province to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Premier Wab Kinew and Environment Minister Mike Moyes announced the province’s plan Monday.

It involves creating a new climate change-focused cabinet committee, as well as jobs in the low-carbon economy, plus collaborating with the federal government on a national marine conservation area in Hudson Bay and working with Indigenous nations on renewable energy initiatives.

“This is about the future of our province, and protecting our air, land and water for generations to come,” Kinew said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re investing in clean energy, good jobs and strong communities, so our kids and grandkids can grow up in a province that’s healthy, affordable and full of opportunity.”

Manitoba’s Path to Net-Zero also includes clean energy initiatives and building more electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the plan, which can be read in full on the government’s website, was put together based on engagement with Indigenous governments, municipalities, industry stakeholders and public feedback.

“Protecting our environment is not just about reducing emissions, it’s about preserving the land, air, and water that sustain us,” Moyes said.

Trending Now

“We’re taking meaningful action to safeguard Manitoba’s natural beauty while building a future that’s resilient, with opportunities in the low-carbon economy. This is part of our economic development strategy to grow our economy.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba focused on hitting net zero while delivering affordability: premier'
Manitoba focused on hitting net zero while delivering affordability: premier
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices