Manitoba unveils plan to get province to net zero by 2050

The Manitoba government says it wants to get the province to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Premier Wab Kinew and Environment Minister Mike Moyes announced the province’s plan Monday.

It involves creating a new climate change-focused cabinet committee, as well as jobs in the low-carbon economy, plus collaborating with the federal government on a national marine conservation area in Hudson Bay and working with Indigenous nations on renewable energy initiatives.

“This is about the future of our province, and protecting our air, land and water for generations to come,” Kinew said.

“We’re investing in clean energy, good jobs and strong communities, so our kids and grandkids can grow up in a province that’s healthy, affordable and full of opportunity.”

Manitoba’s Path to Net-Zero also includes clean energy initiatives and building more electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Manitoba.

The province said the plan, which can be read in full on the government’s website, was put together based on engagement with Indigenous governments, municipalities, industry stakeholders and public feedback.

“Protecting our environment is not just about reducing emissions, it’s about preserving the land, air, and water that sustain us,” Moyes said.

“We’re taking meaningful action to safeguard Manitoba’s natural beauty while building a future that’s resilient, with opportunities in the low-carbon economy. This is part of our economic development strategy to grow our economy.”