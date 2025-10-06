Carney heading to Washington to meet Trump as CUSMA review nears

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is flying to Washington, D.C., on Monday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Carney will travel to the U.S. “ahead of a working visit and meeting with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on October 7,” his office said in a statement Friday.

The two leaders “will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.,” the statement added.

Before leaving for Washington, Carney is set to meet Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at 3:30 p.m. eastern. He is set to depart for the U.S. at 4:30 p.m. eastern, his office said.

He is expected to arrive in D.C. around 6 p.m. eastern.

Carney’s visit comes amid growing pressure to negotiate a new trade deal and get tariffs dropped from Canada’s largest trading partner.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday shared a letter he wrote to Carney, urging him to “negotiate a win” for Canada.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We only expect you to keep your promises. If you return with excuses, broken promises and photo ops, you will have failed our workers, our businesses and our country,” Poilievre wrote, urging Carney to negotiate a deal with the U.S. that removes all tariffs on Canadian goods.

6:41 Carney to visit Washington amid U.S. govt shutdown, trade tensions

Carney’s office said Canada has the best deal of any of the U.S.’s trade partners.

“Canada has the lowest average tariff rate of any American trading partner, with 85% of Canada’s trade with the U.S. being tariff-free,” Carney’s office said in a statement.

Last month, both Canada and the U.S. announced separately that they are launching a public consultation ahead of the upcoming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA).

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 Poilievre says Carney’s trips only result in higher tariffs for Canada

The U.S. Trade Representative is set to begin 45 days of public consultations ahead of the review set to take place next year.

A preliminary U.S. Federal Register notice posted online said there also will be a public hearing in that country in November.