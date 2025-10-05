Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

N.S. wildfire out of control at 2.85 square km

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
A plane from Newfoundland and Labrador flies over the Lake George wildfire near Aylesford, N.S. in this Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Province of Nova Scotia (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
A plane from Newfoundland and Labrador flies over the Lake George wildfire near Aylesford, N.S. in this Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Province of Nova Scotia (Mandatory Credit). JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

AYLESFORD – The wildfire in Lake George, Nova Scotia, is still considered out of control, and has grown.

The province says emergency crews battled dry and windy conditions to keep the blaze to approximately 285 hectares, or about 2.85 square kilometres.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials monitoring landslide site 24/7'
B.C. officials monitoring landslide site 24/7

There are more than 100 firefighters on scene, including 39 from British Columbia.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The firefighters are working alongside six planes, two from Newfoundland and four from the Northwest Territories, as well as six helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province says the goal is to limit spread while protecting homes.

So far, there are no reports of structure damage and crews continue to make fire breaks around the perimeter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices