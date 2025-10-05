N.S. wildfire out of control at 2.85 square km

See more sharing options

AYLESFORD – The wildfire in Lake George, Nova Scotia, is still considered out of control, and has grown.

The province says emergency crews battled dry and windy conditions to keep the blaze to approximately 285 hectares, or about 2.85 square kilometres.

There are more than 100 firefighters on scene, including 39 from British Columbia.

The firefighters are working alongside six planes, two from Newfoundland and four from the Northwest Territories, as well as six helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

The province says the goal is to limit spread while protecting homes.

So far, there are no reports of structure damage and crews continue to make fire breaks around the perimeter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.