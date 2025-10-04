Menu

Sports

Brunelle helps Huskies tame Tigres 4-2

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 8:52 pm
2 min read
ROUYN-NORANDA – Benjamin Brunelle’s goal 5:23 into the third period proved to be the winner as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Arena Glencore.

Eliot Ogonowski scored twice and Lars Steiner added a single for the Huskies (4-1-2-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but led 2-1 heading into the third.

Korney Korneyev and Alexis Bourque scored for the Tigres (2-3-0-0), who were outshot 42-32. Tigres’ netminder Gabriel D’Aigle stopped 38 of the 42 shots directed at him, while Samuel Meloche stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Huskies.

The Huskies went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Tigres were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:
REMPARTS 8 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Nathan Quinn had two goals an assist, Etienne Desjardins had three assists and the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Rimouski Oceanic 8-3.

Nikita Ovcharov, Cal Uens, Nathan Birch, Eliott Simard, Andreas Straka and Maddox Dagenais also scored for the Remparts (4-3-0-0), who led 4-2 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third.

Mathys Dube scored twice for the Oceanic (3-2-0-1), who were outshot 44-25. Logan Roop netted a single.

The Remparts went 2-for-8 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 1-for-4.

REGIMENT 6 DRAKKAR 2

ST. JOHN’S, Nfld. — Louis-Francois Belanger scored twice, Justin Larose had a goal and four assists, and the Newfoundland Regiment beat the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-2.

Dawson Sharkey, Maddex Marmulak and Tyson Goguen also scored for the Regiment (3-2-0-0), who outshot the visitors 33-29.

Gleb Semenov and Louis-Charles Plourde scored for the winless Drakkar (0-5-0-1), who were tied 2-2 after the first period, but trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

The Regiment went 4-for-9 on the power play, while the Drakkar were 1-for-4.

SEA DOGS 7 WILDCATS 5

MONCTON, N.B. — Dylan Rozzi scored at 9:41 of the third period to snap a 5-5 tie and lift the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs to a 7-5 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Nathan Ethier scored twice for the Sea Dogs (3-2-0-0), while Alexander Donovan, Alexis Joseph, Olivier Groulx and Zachary Morin (empty-netter) added singles. Olivers Murnieks and Morin each had two assists.

Preston Lounsbury, Eerik Wallenius, Kuzma Voronin, Niko Tournas and Carl-Otto Magnusson scored for the Wildcats (2-2-1-0), who were outshot 38-30. Voronin and Tournas each chipped in with two assists.

The Sea Dogs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Wildcats were 0-for-4.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

