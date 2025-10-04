Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

CFIA confirms death of ostrich at B.C. farm

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Karen Espersen, centre, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens. View image in full screen
Karen Espersen, centre, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDGEWOOD, B.C. – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an ostrich that was part of a B.C. flock that was recently issued a last-minute stay of a cull order by the Supreme Court of Canada has died.

The agency says the bird at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., had a previous injury and a pre-existing condition that impacted its left leg and mobility, and was being treated by the owners for some time.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Victoria residents rally to help deer tangled in tennis net'
Victoria residents rally to help deer tangled in tennis net
Story continues below advertisement

It says the bird’s health “significantly declined” over a two-day period before dying Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney posted a video to Facebook also confirming the news of the death before she accused the CFIA of animal cruelty, saying they had been “dumping the electrolytes out.”

The CFIA did not immediately respond to requests to address those claims, but said in a release that it had been “administering medication and electrolyte fluids consistent with the therapy regime provided by the owners.”

Trending Now

The cull was ordered after an outbreak of avian flu at the farm, but the farm’s owners challenged the move saying the birds that survived are healthy and scientifically valuable.

It was given a temporary reprieve after the Supreme Court of Canada issued a last-minute stay of the cull last month.

The CFIA has said it will comply with the stay and file a response with the High Court, while it maintains control of the ostrich enclosure at the farm outside the small southeastern B.C. community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices