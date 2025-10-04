Bichette ruled out for ALDS against Yankees

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Bo Bichette will not be suiting up for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The star shortstop has been day to day as he continues to work his way back from a knee sprain. Jays manager John Schneider said on Friday that the decision was “coming down to the wire.”

Toronto opens its best-of-five series at home on Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Bichette was injured on Sept. 6 against the Yankees on a play at home plate.

Before the injury, the 27-year-old was leading Major League Baseball with 181 hits in 139 games. He finished tied for second despite missing the final three weeks of the season.

Bichette also batted .311 and hit 18 home runs to go along with 94 runs batted in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.