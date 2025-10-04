SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Bichette ruled out for ALDS against Yankees

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 11:36 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Bo Bichette will not be suiting up for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The star shortstop has been day to day as he continues to work his way back from a knee sprain. Jays manager John Schneider said on Friday that the decision was “coming down to the wire.”

Toronto opens its best-of-five series at home on Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Bichette was injured on Sept. 6 against the Yankees on a play at home plate.

Before the injury, the 27-year-old was leading Major League Baseball with 181 hits in 139 games. He finished tied for second despite missing the final three weeks of the season.

Bichette also batted .311 and hit 18 home runs to go along with 94 runs batted in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

