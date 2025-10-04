Menu

Crime

Former air cadet instructor charged in sex offences involving minor: RCMP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 4, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
John Higgins was terminated in May 2025 amid a sexual offences investigation involving minors after working with youth programs. View image in full screen
John Higgins was terminated in May 2025 amid a sexual offences investigation involving minors after working with youth programs. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
A 55-year-old former air cadet instructor from Lincoln, N.B., has been charged following a police investigation into sexual offences involving a minor in Oromocto.

The Oromocto RCMP began investigating John Higgins on June 16, 2025, after receiving a report alleging inappropriate behaviour involving a youth.

Higgins was arrested on July 15 and later released under strict conditions, including a prohibition against being in a private dwelling alone with anyone under 18 unless another adult is present.

On Sept. 29, the Crown laid multiple charges against Higgins in Fredericton Provincial Court, including invitation to sexual touching, indecent exposure, sexual exploitation of a young person and providing liquor to a minor.

He was again released and must continue to comply with court-imposed conditions ahead of his next appearance scheduled for Nov. 26.

Higgins was employed as a civilian instructor for the 333 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron – one of the largest in Atlantic Canada – and also supported the 334 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

He worked in Oromocto until May 2025, when his employment was terminated as a result of the investigation.

RCMP say the investigation remains active and there is reason to believe additional victims may exist. “This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims,” said Cpl. Scott Morrison with the New Brunswick RCMP.

“Sexual assault is a serious crime, and the New Brunswick RCMP investigates every complaint thoroughly, with the utmost professionalism and care. A complaint for sexual offences can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that sexual assault complaints can be made at any time, regardless of when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

