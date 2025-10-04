Riders halt losing streak, Redblacks playoff hopes

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders survived a late rally by the desperate Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night and left the nation’s capital with a 20-13 win.

The loss officially eliminates the Redblacks (4-11) from CFL playoff contention, while the Roughriders (11-4) snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Redblacks and backup quarterback Dustin Crum made a game of it in the fourth quarter, but just ran out of time.

Crum, who finished the night 12-for-16 for 99 yards and one touchdown, replaced Dru Brown early in the third quarter after Brown was picked off for the third time. Brown went 11-for-20 for 141 yards and three interceptions.

With Ottawa trailing 14-3, Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris — who finished 27-for-33 and 341 yards and one touchdown — extended the Riders lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when he found Dohnte Meyers for a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Roughriders failed to convert the extra point with Campbell Fair kicking wide for the second time, making it 20-3.

Trying to claw back into the game, the Redblacks converted three third-down gambles before Crum found Justin Hardy for a nine-yard touchdown, making it 20-10 with 7:52 to play.

Things looked grim for Ottawa when Harris drove the Roughriders to the five-yard line, but Davion Taylor forced Harris to bobble the ball and Bryce Carter ran it back 81 yards to Saskatchewan’s 17. The Redblacks had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Lewis Ward, to trail 20-13 and couldn’t get any closer.

Statistically the Redblacks held their own against Saskatchewan through the first half, but it meant little with the Roughriders leading 14-3. Two interceptions and seven penalties against Ottawa proved to be the difference.

Saskatchewan completed a 12-play drive on its first possession that culminated with A.J. Ouellette scoring from the one-yard line to take a 6-0 lead. Ottawa was scoreless in the opening quarter for the eighth time this season.

On the first snap of the second quarter Brown was intercepted by Antoine Brooks Jr., who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. The Roughriders capitalized by adding a two-point conversion to go up 14-0.

Just when it seemed the Redblacks had seized momentum with an impressive 97-yard punt return touchdown from Kalil Pimpleton, the celebration was cut short by an illegal block that negated the play.

Ottawa made its first entry to the red zone in the final minute of the half and settled for a 25-yard field goal.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, Oct. 10.

Redblacks: Visit the Montreal Alouettes on Monday, Oct. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.