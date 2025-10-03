SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Carney, Trump to meet in Washington as trade talks continue

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 12:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How will Canada respond to Trump’s new lumber, cabinet and furniture tariffs?'
How will Canada respond to Trump’s new lumber, cabinet and furniture tariffs?
U.S. President Donald Trump is escalating his trade war with Canada by slapping a 10 per cent tariff on lumber imports and 25 per cent duties on cabinets and furniture. Mackenzie Gray explains how Trump's tariffs are affecting businesses on both sides of the border, and how Prime Minister Mark Carney is staying tight-lipped about Canada's potential response.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday as trade negotiations continue.

Carney will travel to the United States capital city Monday ahead of the meeting. It will be his second visit to the White House since he became prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release that Carney’s visit will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States.

Ottawa has been trying to find an off-ramp from Trump’s sectoral tariffs, which are hammering Canada’s steel, aluminum and automobile industries.

The Trump administration is also increasing duties on lumber later this month.

Trump pushed tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent in August but those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, also called CUSMA.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada and the U.S. separately launched consultations last month ahead of next year’s CUSMA review.

Carney’s latest in-person meeting with Trump comes after his key minister on Canada-U.S. trade said he hopes to make progress on one-off, sector-specific tariff deals with the U.S. before that official review begins.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told parliamentary hearings in Ottawa on Thursday that “nobody has yet suggested” Ottawa should fold the sector-specific talks into the broader CUSMA review.

He told a Senate foreign affairs committee that Canada is still in discussions on dropping the sector-specific tariffs putting pressure on Canadian industries, and he does not see “a dead end in those conversations.”

LeBlanc said “time will tell us if my optimism is misplaced.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

