‘I was going to puke’: Ontario pumpkin farmers hit hard by prolonged drought

If you plan on buying pumpkins this fall season… don’t wait too long.

Farmers across Ontario are reporting a significant decline in pumpkin crops, with many farms experiencing one of their worst harvests in recent decades.

Ontario farmers say their yields have taken a “devastating hit,” with dry weather, low moisture and heat waves creating poor growing conditions this season.

“I thought I was going to puke,” said Donna Warner, owner of Warner Farms in Niagara Falls, Ont. “I went for a walk through the fields a couple of weeks ago and was just so upset about the turnout.”

'Last year I had 100 giant pumpkins. This year I have 14.'

Warner said her farm is down about 50 per cent this year.

“This is our lowest yield in 30 years,” she told Global News. “Input costs are so much … seeds, fertilizer, water, and then you hardly get anything. It’s bad.”

The severe drought began early this spring and persisted through summer, bringing record heat and only patchy rainfall to much of southern and eastern Ontario.

“This summer was unusually dry and hot,” said Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist at Global News.

Pumpkins, which are made up of 80 to 90 per cent water, simply couldn’t thrive in this year’s dry conditions, explained Warner.

Rainfall amounts this summer were 50 to 70 per cent of the normal range across southern and eastern Ontario, with several prolonged dry spells that lasted 10 days or more.

“Before, I’d grow 20 acres of all different kinds. I couldn’t even guess how many pumpkins but thousands and thousands,” Warner said.

Warner added that the drought not only resulted in fewer pumpkins but also a smaller yield.

“Last year I had 100 giant pumpkins. This year I have 14.”

She says other farmers are sharing a similar sense of despair this season. “I’ve talked to other farmers who are devastated. They can’t continue with this kind of unpredictable weather.”

'Dry, hot summer to blame'

Farm owners like John Downey, owner of Downey’s farm in Caledon, have felt the effects of less rain first-hand.

“In our area, rain was very spotty,” Downey said. “Certain places were worse than us. Some spots got a timely shower and did OK, but three miles down the road, they got nothing.”

Farnell said the impact on pumpkins isn’t surprising.

“This (low moisture) combined with an abundance of sunshine and very hot temperatures caused extra stress on crops, and pumpkins were particularly hard hit,” explained Farnell.

Farnell added that many pumpkins ripened early due to the heat, meaning they may not last until Halloween.

“October is expected to be warmer than usual, which could accelerate spoilage if pumpkins are carved too early.”

For farmers like Downey, weather is a serious gamble. “Sometimes Mother Nature’s just not in a good mood,” he said.

'It's too late'

Mark Saunders, president of Saunders Farm in Munster, Ont., said his farm was fortunate to have irrigation but suffered due to low moisture.

“We’ve had minimal moisture since spring,” Saunders said. “Even if we get more rain now, it’s too late. The crops are already dead.”

Saunders added that the shortage is real, and it’s already being felt. “We opened mid-September, and we’ve had large crowds. But … the pumpkins are going fast.”

Between smaller pumpkins, early ripening, and lower supply overall, farmers like Saunders are urging customers to come out sooner rather than later to purchase their pumpkins.

“As we get further into fall, you’ll see fewer pumpkins available, especially the big ones people want for their porches,” said Saunders. “I doubt they’ll last till Halloween.”

Warner shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s too late for the pumpkins now. Even the grass is turning brown again. Everything needs rain, and without it, we’re all struggling,” she said.

“Hopefully next year is better, I’m just so devastated.”