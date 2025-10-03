Calgary mayoral candidates debate to be hosted by Chamber of Commerce

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary is joining forces with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce to help voters decide who they want to be the city’s next mayor.

On Oct. 8, Global Calgary is partnering with the Chamber to host a mayoral leaders debate, which will be moderated by Chamber president Deborah Yedlin.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. MT/10:00 p.m. ET, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall at the Werklund Centre (formerly known as Arts Commons). The official debate begins at 6:30 p.m. and the first 30 minutes will be broadcast on Global Calgary following the News Hour at 6.

The entire debate will be livestreamed on the Global Calgary website, on Roku, Prime or the Global TV app.

Global Calgary’s city hall reporter, Adam MacVicar, will have highlights of the debate on Global Calgary News at 11 and they will also be published online.

Story continues below advertisement

The five candidates who will be taking part are Sonya Sharp, Jyoti Gondek, Jeff Davison, Brian Thiessen and Jeromy Farkas.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The election for mayor, council and the public and separate school board trustees will take place on Oct. 20, 2025.

Advance polls open on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 42 locations around the city.

View image in full screen Elections Calgary’s Vote Bus will also be back this year. Starting Monday it will be making stops at 11 locations around the city, giving eligible voters a chance to cast their ballot, no matter which ward they live in. Global Calgary

More information on all the candidates, as well as information on how and where to vote is available on the Elections Calgary website.

Global Calgary will carry a live broadcast of the election starting at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 20 on the Global Calgary website, on Roku, Prime or the Global TV app.