Politics

Calgary mayoral candidates debate to be hosted by Chamber of Commerce

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 6:11 pm
1 min read
Calgary Close-up: Housing a top concern on the municipal election campaign trail
WATCH: Brian Hahn, the CEO of BILD Calgary Region, discusses how he believes candidates should approach the issue of housing on the campaign trail and why he hopes the election results settle an ongoing debate over the city’s blanket zoning policy.
Global Calgary is joining forces with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce to help voters decide who they want to be the city’s next mayor.

On Oct. 8, Global Calgary is partnering with the Chamber to host a mayoral leaders debate, which will be moderated by Chamber president Deborah Yedlin.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. MT/10:00 p.m. ET, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall at the Werklund Centre (formerly known as Arts Commons). The official debate begins at 6:30 p.m. and the first 30 minutes will be broadcast on Global Calgary following the News Hour at 6.

The entire debate will be livestreamed on the Global Calgary website, on Roku, Prime or the Global TV app.

Global Calgary’s city hall reporter, Adam MacVicar, will have highlights of the debate on Global Calgary News at 11 and they will also be published online.

The five candidates who will be taking part are Sonya Sharp, Jyoti Gondek, Jeff Davison, Brian Thiessen and Jeromy Farkas.

The election for mayor, council and the public and separate school board trustees will take place on Oct. 20, 2025.

Advance polls open on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 42 locations around the city.

Elections Calgary's Vote Bus will also be back this year. Starting Monday it will be making 11 stops throughout the city, from transit stations to community centres, giving eligible voters a chance to cast their ballot, no matter which ward they live in. View image in full screen
Elections Calgary’s Vote Bus will also be back this year. Starting Monday it will be making stops at 11 locations around the city, giving eligible voters a chance to cast their ballot, no matter which ward they live in. Global Calgary
More information on all the candidates, as well as information on how and where to vote is available on the Elections Calgary website.

Global Calgary will carry a live broadcast of the election starting at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 20 on the Global Calgary website, on Roku, Prime or the Global TV app.

