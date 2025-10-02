U.S. billionaire to hold live press conference about ostrich cull at B.C. farm

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency virtual press conference is being held on Thursday, Oct. 2, to discuss the fate of about 400 ostriches at a farm in B.C.

Billionaire U.S. philanthropist and animal rights advocate John Catsimatidis and Katie Pasitney, daughter of the co-owner and spokesperson for the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., will be speaking at the press conference, beginning at 12 p.m. PT.

1:43 Court halts B.C. ostrich cull

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) plans to euthanize more than 300 ostriches after members of the flock tested positive for the disease in December. The agency has faced increasing pushback from the farm and its supporters.

Culling of infected birds is standard practice and in line with the World Organization for Animal Health.

This story will be updated following the press conference.