U.S. billionaire to hold live press conference about ostrich cull at B.C. farm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 2:41 pm
1 min read
Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., Saturday, May 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., Saturday, May 17, 2025. GAC
An emergency virtual press conference is being held on Thursday, Oct. 2, to discuss the fate of about 400 ostriches at a farm in B.C.

Billionaire U.S. philanthropist and animal rights advocate John Catsimatidis and Katie Pasitney, daughter of the co-owner and spokesperson for the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., will be speaking at the press conference, beginning at 12 p.m. PT.

It will be broadcast live above.

Click to play video: 'Court halts B.C. ostrich cull'
Court halts B.C. ostrich cull
Tensions between protesters and the Canadian authorities over a cull order at the farm momentarily broke last week, after the Supreme Court halted the killing of hundreds of birds that became infected with avian flu, as it weighed whether to hear the case to spare them.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) plans to euthanize more than 300 ostriches after members of the flock tested positive for the disease in December. The agency has faced increasing pushback from the farm and its supporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Culling of infected birds is standard practice and in line with the World Organization for Animal Health.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

