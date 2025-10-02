Ontario MPP charged with assault takes ‘short leave,’ won’t step down

Send this page to someone via email

An MPP removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus after he was criminally charged says he is taking a break from public appearances but won’t resign to trigger a byelection.

In September, Chris Scott was arrested in Toronto following an investigation by police in his local riding of Sault Ste. Marie and charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

The day after the charges were laid, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office issued a short statement announcing Scott, who had long worked as a Progressive Conservative staffer, had been removed from caucus.

Scott, who had not responded to a request for comment from Global News after the charges, broke his silence Thursday, saying he would withdraw from public appearances, but not resign.

“I have retained counsel to represent me,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “While the case is before the court, it is inappropriate to comment further about the charges.”

The Ontario NDP had called for Scott to resign. Ford was asked if he felt his former caucus member should step down, but didn’t say either way.

Scott said he planned to stay on as an MPP.

“Serving this community is one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life,” he wrote. “I am taking a short leave from partisan and non-essential public appearances but remain fully committed to serving the people of Sault Ste. Marie as I was elected to do.”

The charges against Scott have not been proven in court.

He appeared in Sault Ste. Marie court in September, where he was granted release on bail under a promise to pay $5,000.

Scott was elected for the first time in February, very narrowly beating the NDP candidate in the riding by a little more than 100 votes. The MPP did not respond to a request for comment from Global News.

Scott was a longtime Progressive Conservative staffer, having advised Ford’s chief of staff, as well as working as the chief of staff to the associate minister of housing and the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

Being removed from caucus does not remove Scott as an MPP. Instead, he automatically crosses the aisle to sit as an independent member.

The rules governing MPPs allow Scott to continue to collect a salary and to maintain a residence in Toronto while the trial continues.