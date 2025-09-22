Menu

Canada

Ford government suddenly removes northern MPP from caucus

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks to supporters after he was re-elected as the Premier of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, February 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks to supporters after he was re-elected as the Premier of Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Progressive Conservatives say Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott is “no longer” part of their caucus in a surprise Monday morning announcement.

Scott was elected for the first time in February, very narrowly beating the NDP candidate in the riding by a little over 100 votes.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford announced Scott would no longer sit with the government.

“MPP Chris Scott is no longer a member of the PC caucus,” Ford’s office said.

No additional details were given.

Internally, some government sources were at a loss to explain what had happened, signalling that the premier’s office had shared little with its staff and members.

Asked about the removal, Ford also offered no information. “Well, Chris will be no longer sitting with our caucus, you can ask Chris Scott the reason why,” the premier said.

Global News has contacted Scott for comment.

Scott was a long-time Progressive Conservative staffer, having advised Ford’s chief of staff, as well as working as the chief of staff to the associate minister of housing and the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

