Security may be increased at Manitoba constituency offices after fires and vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

Security may be increased at the constituency offices of Manitoba legislature members in the wake of recent fires and vandalism that are being investigated by police.

“We’re evolving as a legislature to recognize that we’ve got to keep the constituency assistants safe, we’ve got to keep members of the public who are dropping in … we’ve got to keep the (legislature members) and ministers safe themselves,” Premier Wab Kinew told reporters Wednesday.

Kinew’s comments came one day after an early-morning fire broke out at the constituency office of Manitoba Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine in the St. John’s area of Winnipeg. Windows at the same office were smashed earlier this month.

In the adjacent constituency of Point Douglas, there have been four reports of small fires being set at the constituency office of Bernadette Smith, the minister for housing, addictions and homelessness, since early August.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba provincial politicians currently receive $4,400 for security systems at their constituency offices, which are often in small storefronts accessible to the public, and their homes.

Talks are to begin with the Legislative Assembly Management Commission, an all-party group that oversees politicians’ expenses, about a possible increase.

“When you talk about security cameras, the services to monitor, you can easily see how the existing budget could hit the limit,” Kinew said.

Members of the governing NDP and the Progressive Conservative opposition condemned political violence during the first day of the fall legislature sitting.

Kinew said he believes the fact that Fontaine and Smith are the first First Nations women to serve as Manitoba cabinet ministers was a factor in the vandalism.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Recently there was a protest outside of my constituency office — 300 people, I think one of the (media) outlets reported — but nobody thought to light a match. So it does seem like there’s a gender angle here,” he said.

As Kinew made the comments, a few dozen protesters gathered outside the legislature to demand that he remove Fontaine from cabinet — an idea he has already rejected.

Kinew referred to the group as “goofballs”. A group of counter-protesters was on hand to support Fontaine.

Fontaine has stirred up controversy in recent months by criticizing a sign-language interpreter who shared a stage with her at an event.

Story continues below advertisement

Fontaine also came under criticism for reposting a social media message by someone who said they have no empathy for Charlie Kirk — a United States political activist shot dead at a public rally.

Fontaine apologized in both instances.

Opposition Leader Obby Khan tabled copies of more than 450 emails he said his party has received from people who want Fontaine dropped from cabinet.

“Acts of violence is wrong. It must stop,” Khan said.

“But the premier has to answer to all of the 450-plus emails … why he is keeping the minister in place.”

The speaker of the legislature, Tom Lindsey, mentioned the deterioration of respectful political discourse around the world at the start of the fall sitting Wednesday.

He warned legislature members to cut down on heckling and personal insults or face the risk of being kicked out of the chamber temporarily.

“I believe we all have a responsibility in this moment. I feel that it is essential for this assembly to start a trend in the opposite direction toward civility and respect, and away from division and hate,” Lindsey said.

The fall legislature sitting will see politicians vote on a number of items, including a report from the ethics commissioner that said former premier Heather Stefanson and two of her cabinet ministers violated the province’s conflict-of-interest law.

Story continues below advertisement

The report, released in the spring, found the three unsuccessfully tried to push through approval of a silica sand mining project after the Tories lost the October 2023 election but before the new NDP government could be sworn in.

It recommended an $18,000 fine for Stefanson, and smaller amounts for former deputy premier Cliff Cullen and Jeff Wharton, who was economic development minister.

Stefanson has said she was acting in the public interest and Wharton has said he never intended to break any rules.

Several bills are expected to be debated in the coming weeks, including one to extend the amount of time highly intoxicated people can be detained beyond the current 24 hours.

Kinew has said extra time is needed to deal with people on methamphetamines, which have a longer-lasting effect than alcohol and other drugs.

Politicians will also vote on some bills left over from the spring sitting.

One will implement tax measures announced in the budget, including a change to personal income taxes that will no longer raise tax brackets in line with inflation.

Another bill would lower political donation limits and require political parties to have a code of conduct for election advertising.

The Progressive Conservatives say the bill should be changed because it allows political parties to investigate themselves instead of answering to someone else.