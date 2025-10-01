Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Community rallies around family of 2-year-old badly burned in Aldergrove fire

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 11:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community rallies around boy burned in Langley house fire'
Community rallies around boy burned in Langley house fire
The community is rallying around the family of Waylen Planko. The two-year-old was badly burned when fire destroyed his family home. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A community in Langley, B.C.,  is rallying around the family of a two-year-old boy who was badly hurt in a house fire on Sept. 19.

Waylen Planko suffered third-degree burns to about 20 per cent of his body when fire tore through his Aldergrove family’s home.

His mom was also injured in the blaze.

Waylen has now undergone surgery and skin grafts and is expected to be in the hospital for weeks.

“He’s got third-degree burns going up the whole right side of his body and then including his face,” dad Brayden told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s equal out to be about 20 per cent of his body.”

Brayden said on top of their son being in the hospital, the family is also dealing with the demolition of their home.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything is almost gone now and a whole lifetime of working,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver fire started by E-Bike battery'
Vancouver fire started by E-Bike battery
Trending Now

The community has come together to help the family, donating toys and raising thousands through a GoFundMe to help the family start over.

“What I wish for is prayers for my son to make a real, good, speedy recovery,” Brayden said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices