Community rallies around family of 2-year-old badly burned in Aldergrove fire

Send this page to someone via email

A community in Langley, B.C., is rallying around the family of a two-year-old boy who was badly hurt in a house fire on Sept. 19.

Waylen Planko suffered third-degree burns to about 20 per cent of his body when fire tore through his Aldergrove family’s home.

His mom was also injured in the blaze.

Waylen has now undergone surgery and skin grafts and is expected to be in the hospital for weeks.

“He’s got third-degree burns going up the whole right side of his body and then including his face,” dad Brayden told Global News.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s equal out to be about 20 per cent of his body.”

Brayden said on top of their son being in the hospital, the family is also dealing with the demolition of their home.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything is almost gone now and a whole lifetime of working,” he said.

1:57 Vancouver fire started by E-Bike battery

The community has come together to help the family, donating toys and raising thousands through a GoFundMe to help the family start over.

“What I wish for is prayers for my son to make a real, good, speedy recovery,” Brayden said.