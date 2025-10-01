Menu

Economy

Government of Alberta plans to propose a new oil pipeline to B.C. coast

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 4:49 pm
2 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, announced Wednesday that the provincial government plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia. The exact route and cost still need to be determined.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, announced Wednesday that the provincial government plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia. The exact route and cost still need to be determined. Global News
The Alberta government said Wednesday it plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia.

The proposal is to be filed to the new federal Major Projects Office, which aims to speed along developments deemed in the national interest.

A submission is expected in the spring of next year.

“This project application is about more than a pipeline; it’s about unlocking Canada’s full economic potential,” said Premier Danielle Smith in a news release.

The province plans to develop the project with the backing of an advisory group that includes three major Canadian crude pipeline operators: Enbridge Inc., Trans Mountain Corp. and South Bow Corp.

The Alberta Premier said an advisory advisory group with representatives from Enbridge Inc., Trans Mountain Corp. and South Bow Corp. will work with the government to develop the proposal for a new pipeline. View image in full screen
The Alberta Premier said an advisory advisory group with representatives from Enbridge Inc., South Bow Corp., and Trans Mountain Corp., will work with the government to develop the proposal for a new pipeline. TMX

Indigenous co-ownership, partnership and perspectives will be critical to every stage of project development, the province said.

“By doing this the right way from Day 1 with Indigenous partners and industry expertise, we will deliver a proposal that proves this project is undeniably in the national interest,” Smith said.

The province is putting up $14 million to support early planning work on cost estimates, engagement and development of the proposal.

“The goal of this planning and pre-front end engineering and design work is to determine the general path and size of the pipeline, quantify costs, initiate early Indigenous engagement and partnership, and make the clear case that this pipeline is in the national interest,” said Energy Minister Brian Jean in the release.

The release also included statements from the chief of the Fort McKay First Nation in the oilsands region of northern Alberta and the president of the National Coalition of Chiefs.

“True partnership means listening to Indigenous voices, respecting our lands and ensuring our people share in the benefits,” said Fort McKay Chief Raymond Powder.

Dale Swampy, president of the chiefs’ coalition, said oil and gas participation can be a way to drive economic reconciliation.

“We are happy that Alberta is leading an effort to get another pipeline to the West Coast, and we are especially happy that they have decided to engage with Indigenous nations in B.C. and Alberta right from the very beginning of the process.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

