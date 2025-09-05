Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Could an oil pipeline to B.C.’s North Coast be back on the agenda?

By Simon Little & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 9:28 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'West Coast pipeline project included on leaked federal gov’t funding list'
West Coast pipeline project included on leaked federal gov’t funding list
WATCH: The provincial government is responding to a leaked document showing a draft list of projects the federal government could help fund. The pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast is included on that list. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nearly a decade after former prime minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline to B.C.’s North Coast, it appears the concept may be back on the drawing board.

New Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to fast-track a series of new “nation-building” industrial projects in response to the ongoing trade war with the United States.

And a new Northwest Coast Oil Pipeline could be one of those priorities, according to a list of 32 major projects obtained by newspaper The Globe and Mail this week.

Click to play video: 'One year of trans mountain pipeline'
One year of trans mountain pipeline

The proposal, described as being in the “concept” phase, could be pursued within a larger economic corridor, and would link “Canadian heavy crude to markets in Asia,” the Globe reports.

Story continues below advertisement

The list includes a heavy focus on Western Canada, with other projects including an LNG Canada Phase 2 and the dredging of the Burrard Inlet to allow for larger oil tankers to serve Trans Mountain’s Burnaby Mountain terminal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has long championed the concept. Environmental groups and First Nations in British Columbia have opposed the prospect of a new pipeline to the North Coast, citing Indigenous sovereignty, environmental impacts and the prospect of a devastating bitumen spill in the region’s rough and remote seas.

B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee said any process attempting to bring a crude oil pipeline through Indigenous territory would have to comply with constitutional requirements to consult with First Nations and with the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and British Columbia’s own legislation enshrining it.

“It’s really necessary to have provisions there for First Nations to have free prior and informed consent … and perhaps maybe it is a process where First Nations can develop their own environmental assessment or any approval process that they deem fit for themselves,” Teegee said.

“It’s very crucial … you know, there’s a possibility for civil discourse, there’s a possibility for litigation.”

There is currently no proponent for a pipeline to B.C.’s North Coast.

Click to play video: 'First up-close look at Trans Mountain Pipeline mega project'
First up-close look at Trans Mountain Pipeline mega project
Trending Now

It’s a fact B.C.’s NDP government, which aggressively fought the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, has been quick to point to whenever the prospect has been raised.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our message to the federal government is there is an absolute desire in challenging times for people to invest in B.C. They are doing that. The private sector is doing that, and we are investing in the future in B.C., especially in terms of electrification,” Energy Minister Adrian Dix said.

“And we expect and hope the federal government will get behind real projects … this is not a time for fantasy politics. It’s a time for serious politics and serious projects.”

If the project is advanced as a key federal priority, however, it looks likely to have the support of the provincial Opposition.

“We are the export coastline for a large portion of Canada here, and to be part of a good, solid confederation, which is Canada, we need to play our part in this,” BC Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar said.

“We also need to be willing to have those conversations and get moving with another pipeline in northern B.C. if that is what looks like to be our best economic opportunity to get our oil from Alberta to global markets at a fair price.”

The prime minister has not announced a timeline for the draft list to be finalized, and it remains unclear if the controversial oil pipeline will make the final cut.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices