‘Not a real project,’ B.C. premier says of Alberta’s plan for oil pipeline to the coast

The Alberta government said Wednesday it plans to apply to build a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will submit the application to the federal government next spring.

Alberta will act as the proponent, Smith explained, with the support and technical advice from three crude pipeline companies: Enbridge, South Bow and Trans Mountain.

B.C. Premier David Eby has long opposed the project.

“The problem that we have is Smith continues to advance a project that is taxpayer-funded, has no private sector proponent, is not a real project and is incredibly alarming to British Columbians, especially First Nations along the coast,” Eby said.

Smith said she called him on Monday to give him a heads up about the announcement.

“I think coastal provinces have a special obligation to be generous and make sure we’re creating access to ports for all of our products,” Smith said.

“I have not publicly opposed any project that has been proposed by any of premieral counterparts.”

B.C. First Nations are also pushing back on the project.

Marilyn Slett, president of Coastal First Nations – Great Bear Initiative and elected Chief of the Heiltsuk Nation, said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon that, “As the Rights and Title holders of B.C.’s North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii, we must inform Premier Smith once again that there is no support from Coastal First Nations for a pipeline and oil tankers project in our coastal waters.”

Slett said they participated in years of consultation with the National Energy Board’s Joint Review Panel for the failed Northern Gateway project, and the response from our regions was a definitive no.

“Premier Smith’s continued talk of oil pipelines and tankers, and the risk of a catastrophic oil spill in B.C.’s coastal waters, is not nation-building,” Slett added.

“In fact, it risks the goodwill and support of First Nations for more realistic and economically valuable nation-building projects in B.C. and beyond.”