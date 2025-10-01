Nova Scotia NDP calls on province to reverse cuts to home heating rebate program

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s NDP leader is calling out cuts to the home heating program, saying 46,000 fewer households are eligible for the rebate this year.

Claudia Chender says with many people struggling with the cost of living and rising power rates the government’s decision must be reversed.

Chender says the government needs to make better choices despite facing a projected $1.2-billion deficit this fiscal year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says the change to the program — open for applications as of today — was announced in a news release on Friday when few people were paying attention.

The government release says 118,287 applicants received the home heating rebate in the last fiscal year at a cost of $71 million, while as many as 72,000 households are expected to be helped this year at a cost of $32 million.

Story continues below advertisement

People on income assistance can apply for a rebate this year of up to $400, as can families earning a combined net income of up to $45,000 and single-person households with a net income up to $30,000.