Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Nova Scotia NDP calls on province to reverse cuts to home heating rebate program

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
The province is investing $140 million over the next four years to help more Nova Scotians make the switch from oil to heat pumps to keep their homes warm. Officials say the investment in low and middle-income earners will aid the province in reaching its target to cut back on the use of heating oil by 20 per cent by 2030. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Aug 25, 2025
Nova Scotia’s NDP leader is calling out cuts to the home heating program, saying 46,000 fewer households are eligible for the rebate this year.

Claudia Chender says with many people struggling with the cost of living and rising power rates the government’s decision must be reversed.

Chender says the government needs to make better choices despite facing a projected $1.2-billion deficit this fiscal year.

She says the change to the program — open for applications as of today — was announced in a news release on Friday when few people were paying attention.

The government release says 118,287 applicants received the home heating rebate in the last fiscal year at a cost of $71 million, while as many as 72,000 households are expected to be helped this year at a cost of $32 million.

People on income assistance can apply for a rebate this year of up to $400, as can families earning a combined net income of up to $45,000 and single-person households with a net income up to $30,000.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

