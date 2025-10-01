‘Inadequate progress’ on long-term care for First Nations in New Brunswick: report

New Brunswick’s seniors advocate says the province lags behind in culturally appropriate long-term care for First Nations.
In a new report, Kelly Lamrock says inadequate progress has been made in offering compassionate care for diverse communities.
Last year, Lamrock had said the province’s long-term care sector reflected its majority European and Christian heritage.
Now, Lamrock says the departments of Health, Post-Secondary Education and Aboriginal Affairs should draw up agreements for culturally appropriate and financially accessible long-term care for First Nations.
He says it is also important that regional long-term care authorities show a commitment to cultural sensitivity and inclusivity.
The New Brunswick government says it is working with the federal government to improve long-term care for First Nations.
