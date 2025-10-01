Menu

Canada

‘Inadequate progress’ on long-term care for First Nations in New Brunswick: report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Child, youth and seniors advocate Kelly Lamrock speaks in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam. View image in full screen
Child, youth and seniors advocate Kelly Lamrock speaks in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam. JCO; HXA
New Brunswick’s seniors advocate says the province lags behind in culturally appropriate long-term care for First Nations.

In a new report, Kelly Lamrock says inadequate progress has been made in offering compassionate care for diverse communities.

Last year, Lamrock had said the province’s long-term care sector reflected its majority European and Christian heritage.

Now, Lamrock says the departments of Health, Post-Secondary Education and Aboriginal Affairs should draw up agreements for culturally appropriate and financially accessible long-term care for First Nations.

He says it is also important that regional long-term care authorities show a commitment to cultural sensitivity and inclusivity.

The New Brunswick government says it is working with the federal government to improve long-term care for First Nations.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

