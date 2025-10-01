Airbnb wants exemption during FIFA World Cup in Vancouver, but Eby says ‘no’

Send this page to someone via email

A new report is warning that Vancouver lacks the hotel capacity to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, leaving thousands of people without a place to stay while visiting the city.

The report, from Deloitte, projects a shortfall of 70,000 nights during the tournament’s busiest stretch and warns that the gap could drive up hotel prices by 200 per cent.

Vancouver is set to host seven matches of the FIFA World Cup and it is estimated the tournament will draw more than 350,000 soccer fans from around the world.

“Obviously, everybody is very excited about FIFA, both in Vancouver and in Toronto, but we have been hearing for months in the media and from other stakeholders that there is going to be a major lodging crunch during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver,” Alex Howell, policy lead at Airbnb Canada told Global News.

Some Vancouverites might want to leave the city during the World Cup and that could potentially free up some more accommodation options, including on Airbnb, but Howell says that could be easier said than done.

“Right now, potential hosts have to jump through significant provincial and municipal hoops before they can share their home,” she added.

“For example, if you want to go away somewhere, share your home in Vancouver, you need to get a municipal licence, which requires an awful lot of paperwork and also costs over $1,000. Registering with the province can also cost as much as an additional $450 and that also requires a lengthy application process.”

Howell says it might be too much to ask of people, especially for only a few weeks.

In January, the provincial government launched a short-term rental registry.

Anyone operating a short-term rental in B.C. and listing on platforms, such as Airbnb, Vrbo and others, is required to register with the province, including hosts operating outside areas with the principal-residence requirement.

To register, hosts need to complete an online application form.

A host will then also receive a provincial registration number that must be displayed on all online listings effective on May 1, 2025. Those who did not comply had their listing taken down as of June 1, 2025.

This came after the B.C. government, in May 2024, implemented new rules around a provincial principal requirement, limiting short-term rentals in most locations to the host’s principal residence, plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit, on the same property.

Airbnb is calling on the province to put an event exemption in place during the FIFA World Cup.

Other countries, including the U.K. and Japan, have used these temporary event exemptions and Howell said this would not impact the city’s long-term housing supply.

However, on Wednesday, B.C. Premier David Eby said the province cannot make exceptions for events.

“Regardless of whether it’s the World Cup, or a huge convention of dentists, or whatever it is coming to Vancouver to visit, what we can’t do is displace people who work and deliver services in Vancouver to support those activities,” he said.

“That housing is needed.”