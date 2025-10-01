‘This was a tragedy’: RCMP say ground search for 6-year-old Alberta boy has been called off

The ground search for a six-year-old Lethbridge boy who went missing more than a week ago while on a camping trip in southwestern Alberta with his family is being called off.

While RCMP insist the investigation will continue, as of 1 p.m. MT on Wednesday, those involved in the ground search for Darius Macdougall were being pulled out of the area just south of Crowsnest Pass. The area has reopened to the public.

“At this point, if Darius is still in the search site, it is our belief that he is no longer alive,” said RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney.

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” said Alberta RCMP Supt. Rick Jane, during a virtual update with media. “Everyone did everything in their power to find Darius and we will continue to pursue avenues when they arise.”

“We are committed to bringing answers to Darius and his family,” added Jane.

The boy’s family reported him missing on Sept. 21 after he went for a walk with other young family members near Island Lake Campground, about 250 kilometres south of Calgary.

When the group returned from the walk, his family told investigators that Darius was not with them.

View image in full screen More than 400 search and rescue members from 50 teams across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan were involved in the search for Darius Macdougall. The search was called off on Wednesday. Courtesy RCMP

Adam Kennedy of Alberta Search and Rescue said over the past 11 days, more than 400 search and rescue volunteers from 50 teams across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with 60 RCMP tactical support members, have spent more than 11,000 hours searching for the boy.

“A total area of nearly 22 square kilometres was thoroughly covered during the search for Darius, much of it multiple times,” said Kennedy.

“The search extended up to 12 kilometres from where Darius was last seen. The distance travelled by ground search assets inside that 22 square kilometres on field tasks was more than 5,300 kilometres,” added Kennedy.

The area is heavily forested, with steep alpine areas and multiple waterways.

Searchers used all-terrain vehicles, dogs, drones, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters fitted with infrared and night vision cameras, but no sign of the missing child was found.

The search was made more challenging because the little boy is autistic, and while RCMP said he is verbal, he may be unwilling or unable to respond when he sees searchers or hears them call out his name.

The RCMP say there is no indication of foul play in the case. On Tuesday, his mother, Maegan Bernicky, made a public plea for any information that may help solve her son’s disappearance.

“I’m pleading with my entire being,” she told Bridge City News in an interview. “If anyone knows or has seen anything, tell the police.”

“Moving forward, all information and tips will be carefully evaluated and thoroughly investigated,” said Slaney. “That means taking every single possibility into account. Just because those questions are being asked doesn’t mean we believe that that happened, but we’re covering it off.”

View image in full screen Supt. Rick Jane of the Alberta RCMP said six-year-old Darius Macdougall’s disappearance is ‘a tragedy,’ involving the most intensive search that he has ever seen. Courtesy: RCMP

And while the ground search may be over, the RCMP are also asking anyone who is visiting the area to keep their eyes open.

“You know, sometimes we need some help from luck or fate or higher power, depending what you believe, and it may be a hunter, it may a person recreating,” said Jane.

“We cannot say until we find Darius where he is, and so we can’t rule out the areas that have been searched. We can only say that this has been more intensive a search than I’ve ever seen.”