Carney names new EU ‘personal representative’ to replace Dion in France

Prime Minister Mark Carney is replacing Canada’s special envoy to Europe with a “personal representative” to the European Union.

John Hannaford, a former diplomat who also served as the highest-ranking official in the public service, will take up the role.

His job will involve boosting trade and investment with EU countries and working to strengthen security ties, Carney’s office said.

Hannaford is replacing former federal Liberal leader Stéphane Dion, who is currently Canada’s ambassador to France and the special envoy to the EU and Europe.

Carney’s office has been asked whether Hannaford’s posting intentionally leaves out non-EU countries on the continent, as Dion’s role also included work on promoting democracy in Armenia and Serbia.

Dion will leave his leave his post in Paris in January, while the position of Canada’s ambassador to the European Union has been vacant for months.