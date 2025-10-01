Menu

Canada

Car-friendly policies will stop Ontario from hitting emissions targets, AG says

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
WATCH: Ontario's energy minister on how he's planning for the power-hungry province – Oct 26, 2024
Ontario will likely miss its 2030 emissions targets by more than it had previously projected, according to the auditor general, who says Premier Doug Ford’s car-friendly policies may further jeopardize its climate goals.

A new report from Ontario’s auditor general said the province, which already anticipates it will not meet its emissions target, could miss it by “an even wider margin” because of recent policy changes.

The AG said the province had likely overestimated its greenhouse gas emissions reductions in several sectors, including transportation and waste.

Modelling completed by the government in January, which found Ontario would not hit its 2030 target, did not take into account the end of the federal carbon tax or changing electric vehicle mandates, according to the report.

“In addition, the projection does not reflect provincial decisions to permanently cut provincial fuel taxes and to remove road tolls on certain highways, which could encourage more gas-powered vehicle use and therefore increase GHG emissions,” the auditor general wrote.

The report suggested the government may also have estimated the reduction in emissions from industry, buildings, agriculture and electricity.

Its emissions estimates for the waste sector may also be off, the auditor general said, because the province has not kept up with plans to improve how landfills are managed.

“We found that the Province has made little to no progress meeting its targets or implementing its 2017 commitment to ban organics from landfills,” the auditor general wrote.

The report also found Ontario does not have emissions targets beyond 2030 and suggested adding them.

The government rejected that suggestion, citing “economic uncertainty.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

