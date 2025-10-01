NS groups recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day with speeches, events

Send this page to someone via email

Groups across Nova Scotia gathered to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with a series of special events to honour the survivors of the residential school system and those who didn’t make it home.

In Halifax, the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre hosted an event focused on the history and significance of the day, which is intended to recognize the lasting impact of residential schools.

They offered Indigenous education and cultural exchanges, as well as activities for children.

The Canadian government created the residential school system to assimilate Indigenous children across the country, and the schools operated for decades before being shut down.

The Sipekne’katik First Nation began the day with an honour song and opening prayer, before hearing from speakers such as MP Kody Blois and holding workshops on Indigenous history and Mi’kmaq language.

The event was held at the Residential School Memorial Site in Shubenacadie.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chendler says that true reconciliation goes beyond words, and is calling on the provincial government to implement the 34 Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action related to provinces.