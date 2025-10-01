Menu

Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 11:22 am
WATCH: People across Saskatchewan are making the fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The ceremonies confront a painful legacy of residential schools and those who never made it home.
Sasktel Centre was filled with drumming and dancing for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Tuesday.

For Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, it’s a reminder of how far the Indigenous community has come and how much work still needs to be done.

Watch the video above for more.

 

 

