Winnipeg Jets trim training camp roster by 5

The Winnipeg Jets made five more cuts on Tuesday, just hours ahead of their second-last pre-season game.

The Jets placed defencemen Tyrel Bauer and Isaak Phillips on waivers for the purpose of sending them to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Flin Flon, Man.’s Ashton Sautner and Foxwarren, Man.’s Dawson Barteaux were both released from the professional tryout agreements, and forward Kieron Walton was loaned back to his junior team.

Sautner and Barteaux are both under AHL contracts with the Moose and will report to the team on Wednesday.

Walton was in concussion protocol after being injured at the Prospect Showdown rookie tournament. The Jets sixth-round draft pick is headed back to the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves for his fourth season with the club.

Both forwards Phil Di Giuseppe and Mason Shaw cleared waivers after being cut by the Jets on Monday and have been loaned to the Moose.

The moves leave the Jets with 35 players left in training camp, not including Adam Lowry (hip) and Dylan Samberg (wrist), who will both start the season on the injured list.

Another round of cuts is expected in the next few days as the Jets will dress most of their regulars for Friday’s final exhibition test against the Calgary Flames.

NHL teams have until Monday to name their 23-man opening-night roster.