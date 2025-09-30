SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays tickets only for fans within Canada

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 4:30 pm
2 min read
It won’t be just Blue Jays fans who can’t attend road games for the American League Division Series if the New York Yankees advance to play Toronto.

Canadian fans have been unable to purchase tickets for potential Blue Jays ALDS games in New York, with the Yankees barring fans outside of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania from getting seats.

Fans — some who have complained online — are met with a message on Ticketmaster saying orders from credit card billing addresses outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will be cancelled without notice with refunds given.

However, the Blue Jays have also restricted ticket sales during the regular season and will continue the policy in the playoffs. The team has limited purchases to Canadian billing addresses to keep tickets in the hands of fans across the country.

The Yankees’ restrictions also mean that Red Sox fans from the New England region won’t be able to buy tickets on Ticketmaster to any games of Boston’s best-of-three wild-card series in New York, which kicked off Tuesday.

Fans can still purchase tickets on third-party ticket selling websites such as StubHub.

The winner of the Yankees-Red Sox series will visit Toronto for the first two games of the best-of-five ALDS on Saturday and Sunday. The wild card winner will host Game 3 on Oct. 7 and Game 4, if necessary, on Oct. 8.

If the series goes to a decisive Game 5, it will be Oct. 10 in Toronto.

Boston hasn’t placed restrictions on who can purchase tickets should it host ALDS games.

All three Toronto home games sold out last Thursday, with Games 1 and 2 selling out within 30 minutes of single-game tickets being made available on Ticketmaster. The Jays’ third home game — Game 5 of the best-of-five series — sold out in under 90 minutes.

Trending Now

The Yankees tied the Blue Jays for the best record in the American League at 94-68 but lost the AL East title and the top seed in the AL due to a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, Boston finished third in the division at 89-73 and got into the post-season with the second wild-card spot.

It was Toronto’s first AL East title since 2015.

The Blue Jays went 8-5 against the Yankees, going 6-1 at home versus the Bronx Bombers.

Toronto also went 8-5 against the Red Sox in 2025. However, they went 3-3 at home and were 5-2 visiting Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

