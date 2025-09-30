Menu

Traffic

Semi-truck driver detained for impaired driving following Abbotsford crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 5:16 pm
1 min read
Semi crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford
Semi crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford
Abbotsford police are investigating a semi-truck crash that shut down part of Highway 1 late on Monday. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near the Whatcom Road exit.
Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating a semi-truck crash that shut down part of Highway 1 on Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near the Whatcom Road exit, with a truck flipping its load onto the road.

No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured in the crash, police confirmed.

The 66-year-old driver was detained by police for impaired driving and has since been released.

The crash snarled traffic both eastbound and westbound for several hours but has since fully reopened.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to call Abbotsford police.

