Fire

Winnipeg police investigate fire at Manitoba cabinet minister’s office

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are seen outside Nahanni Fontaine's office on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are seen outside Nahanni Fontaine's office on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Randall Paull / Global News
The major crimes unit is investigating an incident at the West Kildonan constituency office of a Manitoba cabinet minister, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called in Tuesday morning to help with traffic control around the office of Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine after Winnipeg firefighters were called about a blaze at the Main Street building just before 5 a.m.

Get daily National news

This marks the second time in just over a week that Fontaine’s office has been the scene of an incident.

Housing Minister Bernadette Smith’s constituency office in Point Douglas was also the site of multiple fires going back to the beginning of August.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate fires, broken windows at offices of Manitoba politicians'
Police investigate fires, broken windows at offices of Manitoba politicians
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

