Winnipeg police investigate fire at Manitoba cabinet minister’s office

The major crimes unit is investigating an incident at the West Kildonan constituency office of a Manitoba cabinet minister, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called in Tuesday morning to help with traffic control around the office of Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine after Winnipeg firefighters were called about a blaze at the Main Street building just before 5 a.m.

This marks the second time in just over a week that Fontaine’s office has been the scene of an incident.

Housing Minister Bernadette Smith’s constituency office in Point Douglas was also the site of multiple fires going back to the beginning of August.