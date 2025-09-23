Police investigate fires, broken windows at offices of Manitoba politicians

See more sharing options

Police are investigating damage at the Winnipeg constituency offices of two Manitoba cabinet ministers.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it has responded four times since the start of August to reports of fires at the office of Bernadette Smith.

Smith is the minister for housing, addictions and homelessness and represents the Point Douglas area.

Immediately to the north is the St. John’s constituency of Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, where the windows of her constituency office were recently smashed.

Both ministers say they can’t provide details while police investigate but that staff were not in the buildings when the damage happened.

Police are not commenting other than to say the major crimes unit is investigating.