Crime

3 Regina officers shoot at man during struggle, killing him: police watchdog

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after three Regina officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last week.

At 11:07 p.m. Sept. 25, Regina police raided a home in the 3000-block of E Haughton Road in relation to an ongoing domestic violence investigation, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said in a news release Monday.

Tactical officers were conducting the raid given comments attributed to the suspect from a prior investigation, SIRT added.

After failing to find the suspect at a home in the city’s northwest, police went to the home on Haughton Road. After they made entry, a confrontation took place between the man and officers, according to SIRT.

Three of them shot at the man, SIRT said. Officers immediately provided first-aid to the man, but at 11:14 p.m., EMS declared him dead. SIRT was called at 11:17 p.m.

“SIRT’s investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” it said in part.

“No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.”

