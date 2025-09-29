Ingram itching to start playing with Raptors

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram has waited long enough to make his Toronto Raptors debut.

Ingram spoke at the Raptors media day this morning about how eager he is to start playing with his new teammates in an actual NBA game.

The small forward was sent to Toronto by the New Orleans Pelicans back in February ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Ingram was out with a left ankle sprain at the time and didn’t recover in time to play in the 2024-25 season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He’s healthy now and has been practising with his Raptors teammates throughout the off-season, even hosting some workouts.

Ingram says he’s looking forward to playing in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.