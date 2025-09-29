SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Ingram itching to start playing with Raptors

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Brandon Ingram has waited long enough to make his Toronto Raptors debut.

Ingram spoke at the Raptors media day this morning about how eager he is to start playing with his new teammates in an actual NBA game.

The small forward was sent to Toronto by the New Orleans Pelicans back in February ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Ingram was out with a left ankle sprain at the time and didn’t recover in time to play in the 2024-25 season.

He’s healthy now and has been practising with his Raptors teammates throughout the off-season, even hosting some workouts.

Ingram says he’s looking forward to playing in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

