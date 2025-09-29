NewsAlert: Moe apologizes for boarding school

ÎLE-À-LA-CROSSE – The Saskatchewan government is officially saying sorry to survivors and families for its role in the historical abuse and trauma that occurred at a boarding school for Métis and First Nations children.
Premier Scott Moe says the province has also agreed to pay $40 million to former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School and their families.
The school, northwest of Saskatoon, operated from the 1820s until it burned down in the 1970s.
School survivors have said they were banned from speaking their language and were frequently beaten if they did, resulting in the loss of their culture and identity.
Moe says he hopes the agreement will provide closure and serve as a foundation for future collaboration with the community.
Earlier this year, the federal government reached a $27-million agreement in principle for survivors of the school.
