NewsAlert: Moe apologizes for boarding school

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ÎLE-À-LA-CROSSE – The Saskatchewan government is officially saying sorry to survivors and families for its role in the historical abuse and trauma that occurred at a boarding school for Métis and First Nations children.

Premier Scott Moe says the province has also agreed to pay $40 million to former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School and their families.

Story continues below advertisement

The school, northwest of Saskatoon, operated from the 1820s until it burned down in the 1970s.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

School survivors have said they were banned from speaking their language and were frequently beaten if they did, resulting in the loss of their culture and identity.

Moe says he hopes the agreement will provide closure and serve as a foundation for future collaboration with the community.

Earlier this year, the federal government reached a $27-million agreement in principle for survivors of the school.

More coming.