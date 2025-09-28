Stolarz signs four-year extension with Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Goalie Anthony Stolarz and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a four-year contract extension.
The average annual value of the contract is $3.75 million.
Stolarz, 31, skated in 34 games for the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage.
He ranked first in save percentage (.926) and third in goals-against average (2.14) among goaltenders with 25+ games last season.
In 142 NHL regular-season games, split between Philadelphia, Edmonton, Anaheim and Toronto, Stolarz has a combined record of 64-39-12 and a .918 save percentage. Stolarz won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024.
He was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.
