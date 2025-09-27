Arrest made in shooting of Canadian man killed on U.S. golf vacation

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Canadian man in Wisconsin earlier this week.

Luis E. Cruz Burgos, 35, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Giovanni Michael Robinson in the small town of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., its police department confirmed in a press release on Friday.

Robinson, who went by “Mike,” originally from Stouffville, Ont., was killed in what police said was a drive-by shooting while walking back to his hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Life-saving measures were administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Sheboygan Falls Police Department said it was actively investigating.

On Friday, it said Burgos was being held at Shenoygan County Detention Center and that the department would provide further details as the investigation progressed.

“Officers are working diligently to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no suspects have been apprehended,” police said on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle.

“The motive behind the shooting is unclear. The suspect vehicle is only described as a small, dark colored SUV,” police added. “To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, limited details will be released at this time.”

Robinson’s family told local affiliate WTMJ-TV they are devastated and looking for answers. They say Robinson was a new father and was visiting the area from Canada for a golf trip.

His family said he sent them a photo on Tuesday celebrating his first-ever hole-in-one at a golf course.

Robinson’s brother and sister-in-law also told TMJ4 that family members are now travelling to Wisconsin to find answers. Robinson’s sister-in-law commented on the Sheboygan Falls police Facebook page, confirming the victim was her brother-in-law.

“He’s a Canadian and was there golfing,” she wrote. “He was only 32, had just had his first baby in August, and got a hole-in-one that day. This is a nightmare.”

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told Global News in an email that it was aware of the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” they wrote.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and are in contact with the family to provide consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Robinson’s cousin Daniella Apostolakos started a GoFundMe campaign to help support the Robinson family “during this unimaginably tragic and difficult time.”

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department stated that it would provide an update at a press conference in the coming days.

— with files from Global News Katie Scott