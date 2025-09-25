Menu

U.S. News

Canadian man shot, killed on U.S. golf trip while walking to hotel: reports

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 12:00 pm
2 min read
Giovanni Michael Robinson sent his family a photo Tuesday celebrating his first-ever hole-in-one. View image in full screen
Giovanni Michael "Mike" Robinson sent his family a photo Tuesday celebrating his first-ever hole-in-one. Family photo / WTMJ
A Canadian man visiting Wisconsin for a golf trip was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while walking back to his hotel, according to multiple local reports.

Police found the victim, Giovanni Michael “Mike” Robinson, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound around 12:08 a.m. local time on Wednesday in Sheboygan Falls, according to local police. Despite life-saving measures and medical attention, Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell Global News that Robinson is originally from the town of Stouffville, Ont., and was a former player in the Ontario Hockey League.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Sheboygan Falls Police Department said they are actively investigating.

“Officers are working diligently to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no suspects have been apprehended,” police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unknown individual driving a vehicle.

“The motive behind the shooting is unclear. The suspect vehicle is only described as a small, dark colored SUV,” police added. “To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, limited details will be released at this time.”

Robinson’s family told local affiliate WTMJ-TV they are devastated and looking for answers. They say Robinson was a new father and was visiting the area from Canada for a golf trip.

His family said he sent them a photo on Tuesday celebrating his first-ever hole-in-one at a golf course.

Robinson’s brother and sister-in-law also told TMJ4 that family members are now travelling to Wisconsin to find answers. Robinson’s sister-in-law commented on the Sheboygan Falls police Facebook page, confirming the victim was her brother-in-law.

“He’s a Canadian and was there golfing,” Jess wrote on the Facebook page. “He was only 32, had just had his first baby in August, and got a hole-in-one that day. This is a nightmare.”

No suspect or motive has been identified.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada and Sheboygan Falls Police Department for further details.

